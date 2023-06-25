HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This weekend, Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is continuing to celebrate Rupert the Rhino’s birthday after he turned 9-years-old on Wednesday.

According to zoo staff, Rupert was born in 2014 at the Oklahoma City Zoological Park and came to Mesker around five years ago.

The zoo shared a video of Rupert playing with a large paper bag that had birthday balloons painted on it as well as the message, “Happy Birthday Rupert!”.

“Rupert weighs over 4,000lbs and is a very playful boy,” said Mesker officials on social media. “Happy Birthday Rupert, we love you “

