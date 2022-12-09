EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Megan Heronemus, Director of Sales with Visit Evansville, was named the 2022 Individual Supplier of the Year by the Indiana Society of Association Executives (ISAE) at its annual STAR Awards on December 8.

Officials say the STAR Awards were created to celebrate the success of its members and recognize visionary leaders across the state in order to motivate and inspire association professionals as they transition into a new year of serving their members.

A news release says selected among nominations from across the state, The Individual Supplier of the Year award recognizes a person that has provided outstanding customer service to ISAE member associations and has made a significant contribution towards strengthening the local association industry.

Alexis Berggren, President and CEO for Visit Evansville, said, “Her dedication to the hospitality community in Evansville has been unparalleled for over 15 years, having served our meetings and events customers in a variety of roles across hotels, venues, and now as Director of Sales with Visit Evansville. Her ability to lead teams toward providing exceptional and collaborative service is extraordinary; she is one of the most partner-focused professionals I have ever had the pleasure of working alongside.”