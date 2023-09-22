HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A wanted felon out of Evansville was recently arrested in Panama City Beach, Florida after fleeing from deputies due to warrants against him.

Authorities state on September 19, at approximately 3:08 p.m., deputies assigned to the United States Marshal’s Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Sebastian Scott Buckingham, 27, in the area of U.S. 41 and Washington Avenue.

Police say Task Force Officers knew Buckingham had an active Felony Petition to Revoke Probation warrant plus an active Felony Parole warrant.

Police state Buckingham refused to stop and fled eastbound on Washington Avenue, striking a marked Sheriff’s Office SUV, causing minor damage.

Police also state deputies terminated the pursuit after one minute due to excessive speeds and losing sight of Buckingham.

Two days later on September 21, the United States Marshal’s Task Force determined Buckingham may be in the area of Panama City Beach, and after locating him, Buckingham was taken into custody without further incident.

Buckingham is now awaiting extradition back to Vanderburgh County.