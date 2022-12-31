EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu.

The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch.

Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their homes. Some neighbors tell us they immediately went outside to see what was happening.

“Well, the first thing that was running in my mind was that I hope nobody’s in there, you know,” says Justice Vandever, a man living in the area. “I was also just wondering if, you know, like, it is gonna spread? Am I gonna have to evacuate my family?”

“I’ve never seen flames like that before,” says Jasper resident Jim Hedinger. “It was just plumes of flames. A lot of heat. But we were able to get pretty close.”

Firefighters say they will be on scene for several days and are asking people to avoid the area if possible.