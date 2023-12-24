EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s possible the tri-state was due for a warmer Christmas season — after its residents experienced temperatures in the 70s in 2021 followed by cold weather in 2022.

Evansville residents were out at the Sunset Skatepark and Wesselman Park making merry memories on Christmas Eve without the cold, the snow and the other weather patterns associated with Christmastime.

But is Evansville actually enjoying the warmer weather?

“Definitely split feelings on it,” said McClain Britt-Nellis, who visited the skatepark on Sunday afternoon. “I definitely love snow. It’s one of my favorite things since I was a kid, but it’s also nice to have some nice weather every once in a while. So, it’s a blessing and curse.”

Some people in Evansville also say skateboarding, riding bikes and taking the riverwalk were not activities they saw themselves doing around Christmastime.

“It’s not something you usually expect, but, I like snow on Christmas,” Britt-Nellis said. “It’s kind of a blessing that we’re not getting it with this park just being build like two weeks ago. So I’m very excited for this weather.”

“I have to say — I love this weather,” said Julie Dietz, who was riding bikes with her family on the riverwalk. “I take this over snow any time. This is kind of like a little Christmas miracle to have this nice weather.”

The rivewalk was not the only place where people were getting out of the house. We also visited a group playing pick-up basketball at Wesselman.

“We love this weather right here because, when it is really, really cold, we’re not liking that because we can’t come in here,” Alonso Morales said after stepping off the court.

Eyewitness News also went out to ask whether visiting the skatepark or the riverfront were even a part of their normal Christmas plans in the first place.

“Yeah, probably not,”Britt-Nellis said. “Probably wouldn’t come out here. But, it’s so nice out there, you know, you got make a time for it.”

Dietz told Eyewitness News that she has “never” gone riding bikes on the riverwalk on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.