HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was on parole for a 2021 conviction for reckless homicide on June 29, 2021. He had a warrant for revocation, but a search warrant turned up more afterwards.

According to an affidavit, officers observed Eriyon Gibson, 22, of Evansville and Daveeon Outlaw, 21, of Newburgh, leaving Gibson’s residence in the 1100 block of E. Powell Avenue. Officers took the two into custody without incident after arriving at the Evansville Civic Center Complex.

Officials say Gibson had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation.

Outlaw allegedly stated to officers he had not been to Gibson’s address and arrived at the Civic Center alone and happened to see Gibson there after being told he was not under any obligation to speak. Outlaw was told he would be detained pending a search warrant of the address.

After being told the warrant was for firearms and was being detained for the parole violation, Gibson allegedly stated there were firearms at the house but did not belong to him, instead to a friend. Gibson explained there were three firearms, describing one as a tan 9mm, a Glock with a skull paint job and a silver Smith & Wesson, stating the Smith & Wesson belonged to Outlaw and the two other guns belonged to another friend but allegedly wouldn’t tell the name.

Gibson also allegedly said he wasn’t sure where the guns would be, knew none were stolen and his DNA would be on them.

During a search of Gibson’s bedroom, officers found three guns under a pillow (tan 9mm Taurus, Glock 23 with skull paint job and light/laser attachment and silver Smith & Wesson), a bag that contained two drum style high-capacity magazines, one Glock .40 caliber 13-round magazine and .40 caliber and 9mm ammunition.

Officials state during an extradition of Gibson’s phone on June 15 that showed him in possession of the skull Glock with attached light/laser and drum magazine. Officials also state the photos had a time stamp of June 5, 2023, at 7:20:16 p.m.

Back at the headquarters, Outlaw allegedly changed his statement and stated he left his firearm at Gibson’s house before giving Gibson a ride to the Civic Center. Later, detectives allegedly heard Gibson yelling through the door to Outlaw. Gibson allegedly said to Outlaw he needed to take the guns, and they were not stolen. Outlaw supposedly told Gibson that he was legal, but Gibson replied he was not.

Officials then stated Outlaw left the tan Taurus 9mm at Gibson’s house overnight and left the silver Smith & Wesson and Glock 23 with the paint job at Gibson’s house when he’d given Gibson a ride to the Civic Center. Outlaw allegedly explained he did this because he knows Gibson is not supposed to be around guns.

Detectives then supposedly listened to calls from June 14 between Gibson and Outlaw. Gibson allegedly told Outlaw instructions regarding his cellphone, putting money on commissary, etc. Gibson then explained to Outlaw he knew how the justice system works because he had previously spent three years in prison.

Gibson is currently being charged with possession of firearm by a serious, violent felon. Outlaw is being charged with criminal transfer of a firearm.