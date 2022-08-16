EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Comic Book Show will be hosting its event within the Washington Square Mall.
The show will happen on August 20, and the event page says there will be eighteen dealers with large inventories. There will be free parking and admission.
According to the Southern Indiana Comic Book Show Facebook group, a list shared in this group includes some of the following:
- Silver, Bronze, and Copper Age comics
- Non-sports comic cards
- Video games
- DVDs
- CDs
- Modern comics
- Paperback and hardback books
- Magazines
- Vintage toys
Some vendors are open to buying, selling, and trading.