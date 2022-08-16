EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Comic Book Show will be hosting its event within the Washington Square Mall.

The show will happen on August 20, and the event page says there will be eighteen dealers with large inventories. There will be free parking and admission.

According to the Southern Indiana Comic Book Show Facebook group, a list shared in this group includes some of the following:

Silver, Bronze, and Copper Age comics

Non-sports comic cards

Video games

DVDs

CDs

Modern comics

Paperback and hardback books

Magazines

Vintage toys

Some vendors are open to buying, selling, and trading.