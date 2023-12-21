HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Baptisttown is an area of Evansville that some may not have heard of, but new recognition is coming to the area on the city’s near-east side.

On Thursday, city officials announced that Baptisttown is being designated an historic district by the National Register of Historic Places.

Shelley Kirk got the chance to discuss this important recognition with Kelley Coures, the Executive Director of Evansville’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.