WARNING: Eyewitness News has blurred out parts of this video. Some viewers may still find it disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police have released body camera video footage showing the aftermath of a fatal accident on the Lloyd Expressway early Sunday morning.

First-responders arrived to the head-on crash shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police say Jimmy Lee Royalty was pulled from his vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver was reportedly taken to the hospital for severe injuries to both legs.

Law enforcement officials are unsure at this time why Royalty was driving on the wrong side of the road. Witnesses told police they saw him swerving across all three lanes of the Lloyd Expressway before crashing into the other vehicle.

Ten minutes of body camera video from the scene can be watched in the video player above.