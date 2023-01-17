WARNING: Some viewers might find this content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Robert B. Medlock (Courtesy: VCSO)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man resisting arrest left one of their officers with multiple injuries. Newly released body cam footage shows the entire incident unfold as the officer struggled to take the man into custody.

According to the police, Robert B. Medlock grabbed the officer’s stun gun and used it against him while resisting arrest. Officers say Medlock then ran away into a garage on Georgia Street where he armed himself with an axe and blocked the door.

In a press release, police say there were three other people inside the garage who attempted to disarm Medlock while officers made entry. Officers were able to get inside and take Medlock into custody.

EPD says the officer had two puncture wounds to his ear, cuts on his right neck, contusion on his hand, laceration on his finger, a laceration on his tongue and a chipped tooth. You can watch the body camera footage in the video player above.

Medlock faces charges of: