EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – City Council Jonathan Weaver is planning to file for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on January 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Weaver said, “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond. I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily basis… The accomplishments over the past 12 years have been exciting and rewarding. I want to continue the work that needs to be done with the new Mayor of Evansville.”

Weaver came to Evansville in February 2000 to work for WEHT as a broadcast meteorologist. A press release says he earned his real estate license in 2003 and is currently helping people buy and sell homes in Indiana and Kentucky at FC Tucker Emge and Collier REALTORS.

The news release says Weaver is involved in the community, as he is coaching his sons’ teams with Evansville Youth Soccer, Evansville Youth Baseball, and the Catholic School’s Tiger Cub Basketball; as well as numerous boards past and present such as Land Bank Corporation, Commission on Homelessness, Evansville African-American Museum, and Regional Economic Ambassador.

