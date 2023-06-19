HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A weekend shooting in Evansville resulted in a home being shot up and one victim driving himself to the hospital.

According to officials, when officers got to the 600 block of Powell Avenue, they were advised that a house had multiple bullet holes in it and a victim was driving himself to the hospital.

Officers were told the victim was outside, parked in front of his address when the shooting happened.

Officials also state officers found numerous shell casings on the sidewalk and street. The house was occupied at the time, but officials say no one inside was harmed.

EPD says the investigation is ongoing.