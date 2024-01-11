EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – An Evansville landmark is in its new home. Crews relocated the Jacobsville arch on Thursday morning.

Mayor Stephanie Terry and other city leaders held a ribbon cutting at the new location on North Main Street at the intersection with Franklin Street. Kelley Coures, the Executive Director of the Department of Metro Development, says that the arch is a vital symbol for Jacobsville, much like churches and community centers in other neighborhoods.

“Not only does it welcome people, but it’s a nice focal point,” says Coures. “You can put it on advertising, you can put pictures of it on things that you distribute to advertise the neighborhood; you can decorate it for the holidays like the one on Main Street, with colored lights and ornaments and things like that. It’s just a nice focal point.”

As for the future of the Jacobsville neighborhood, low-income housing projects are expected, such as the completion of Baker Flats by the end of winter. Coures says they hope to encourage more people to move to Jacobsville as revitalization continues.