HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Executive Director of Wesselman Woods (WW), Zach Garcia, announced on June 5 that the not-for-profit organization has added more land to its urban nature preserve.

WW says the first land acquisition is a gift from the City of Evansville (the City): 32 acres formerly known as the Par 3 golf course and the 16-acre forested middle section of Wesselman Park. Officials say the second land acquisition was a recent $2 million purchase of the 42-acre University of Evansville (UE) property on Division Street, adjacent to the 220-acre nature preserve. Combined, these three plots of land will add 90 acres to WW, a State Nature Preserve and National Natural Landmark.

(Courtesy: Wesselman Woods)

(Courtesy: Wesselman Woods)

Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director, Steve Schaefer says, “The expansion of the WW Nature Preserve is historic and symbolizes Evansville’s commitment to this precious asset in our community. Furthermore, the Evansville Parks & Recreation Department greatly appreciates the strong working relationship with WW and is excited to continue moving forward with plans to upgrade Wesselman Park.”

WW says this additional land will enrich the livelihoods of all species by providing larger habitat, a buffer to air pollution and will help act as a water filter for Pigeon Creek.