HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, Eyewitness News reported the University of Evansville sold the site of its former ball fields. Today, we are learning who the new owners are.

For more than 40 years, the section of land off East Division Street has been owned by UE. Wesselman Nature Society is taking over the 45 acres, according to documents released by the Vanderburgh County Assessor’s Office.

The property sits just south of Wesselman Woods and is valued at more than $4,100,000. As far as future plans are concerned, that is still to be determined.

UE Chief Communication Officer Noah Alatza tells us the university, Wesselman Woods and the City are planning to discuss the sale during an upcoming press conference next Monday afternoon.

