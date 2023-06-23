HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods (WW) is raising money for a new mural after the closure of their recycling center in 2020.

Officials state the space has turned into a much-needed storage facility and the addition of garage doors on the building made for a blank slate.

Officials say Princeton artist Mya Hatfield reached out to WW about opportunities to paint murals on the property on a whim and after meeting with a team, Hatfield created a mockup of what she envisions for the space.

WW states the project will begin when the $5,000 project is fully funded, and a GoFundMe was created for this. Officials say the total time will take about five to six weeks, weather permitting.

To avoid potential paint problems, officials also state the paint will be UV-resistant and the mural will be sealed with varnish.

“Bringing more arts and humanities to Wesselman Woods has been a major goal for current staff member. The connections between art and nature are numerous, so after the introduction of our juried art exhibition, an upcoming poetry contest and various opportunities for nature journaling, we wondered what we could tackle next,” said Kristina Arwood, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement. “The Evansville community has been an integral part of our success and longevity, so we are calling on you to help make this mural a reality. Mya’s proposed piece beautifully encapsulates so many aspects of the native flora and fauna that make this nature preserve so beautiful.”