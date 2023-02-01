(Courtesy: Wesselman Woods)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wesselman Woods partnered with the Evansville African American Museum to open an exhibit in celebration of Black History Month.

“The ‘Black Trailblazers’ exhibition highlights Black representation in environmental sciences through untold stories of local naturalists and internationally-renowned ecologists,” organizers say.

According to Wesselman Woods, the exhibit will introduce the voice of Black naturalists from the 19th century to present day. In turn, the exhibit celebrates the “rich and dynamic narratives of these Black trailblazers”.

Wesselman Woods encourages you to come see the exhibition on display to learn more.