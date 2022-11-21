EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children.

Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another child. Police say the injured child was taken away in an ambulance and has since relocated to an Indianapolis hospital.

According to EPD, the juvenile that accidentally fired the gun is facing criminal recklessness and drug charges. The latter charge came about after marijuana was found on the juvenile, police say.

At the time of the shooting, authorities told us the wounded child had apparent non-life threatening injuries, but no word on their condition has been released since.

