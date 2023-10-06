EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The West Side Nut Club tells Eyewitness News that they expected 40,000 to 50,000 people visited its Fall Festival on Friday, despite the EVSC having school.

It comes as Thursday brought rainy weather, and Evansville experienced clearer skies and cooler weather compared to the earlier part of this week.

Some high school seniors in the EVSC system came to Fall Festival on Friday afternoon since it marked some of the high schools’ “Senior Skip Days.”

Nut Clubbers tell Eyewitness News that 200,000 had visited the Fall Festival throughout the week by Friday afternoon.

“I think we have enough community support from our community,” Fall Festival Chairman Joe Petitjean said. “Sure, there’s probably a change in the numbers, but, if you look around, it’s crowded for a Friday afternoon — a lot of the late lunch rush.”