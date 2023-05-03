EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The West Side Nut Club in Evansville held its Founder’s Day Event tonight at the Discovery Lodge, donating half a million dollars to local organizations and schools.

The Nut Cub donated $27,000 to both Reitz and Mater Dei high schools. In addition, Granted Evansville also received $25,000 for their House of Hope. Officials tell us this is the largest amount the Nut Club has ever raised.

“So this is only a portion of tonight, of what we’re actually doing in the community. The half pot, everything we do from there goes directly back in the community,” explains Brandon McClish, Founder’s Day Master of Ceremonies.

In all, the Nut Club awarded checks to 53 schools and 36 non-profit organizations.