EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club is hosting Amateur Hour tryouts for the 101st annual WSNC Fall Festival.

People are urged to dress in full costume for tryouts. Eligibility classifications include:

Junior Division – Pre-school – 5th grade

Middle School Division – 6th – 8th grade

Senior Division – 9th – 12th grade

College Division – through age 24 (Vocal Only)

Tryouts are Aug 24 and 25 at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Mater Dei High School Auditorium at 1300 Harmony Way, in Evansville. The event is free and open to the public, according to a flyer.

A flyer for the event can be found below. More information can be found at this website.