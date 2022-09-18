EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night.

We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

Officials tell us at least one person was injured in the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. EMS and Evansville Police are on scene of the crash. We have a crew on the way to the scene to get us more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

