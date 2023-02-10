EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time.

Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives.

“Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both poured their passion into the jewelry store, making it a community staple,” says a spokesperson with the shop. “As the fifth generation of customers knocks on their door, they are continuously reminded how special Evansville is.”

As a way of celebrating their shining legacy, store owners say they are holding a huge retirement sale with up to 75% off their entire selection of diamond engagement rings, wedding bands, pendants, bracelets, earrings and more.