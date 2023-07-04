HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville officials are reminding citizens certain items are not allowed if one is to attend the fireworks show tonight.

Officials state the following are not allowed:

Fireworks of any type

Bicycles, scooters or E-scooters

Pets (service animals are allowed)

Glass bottles

Squirt guns of any type or water balloons

Skateboards, roller blades or skates

Drones

Any items viewed by officers as hazardous

Officials also say swimming in the Ohio River is prohibited.

TRAFFIC:

Evansville Police are reminding motorists to plan ahead for heavy traffic during the show and to be aware of pedestrian traffic. Police say to refrain from using cell phones or other behavior that would distract from driving.

If someone is setting off fireworks at home, police state to check Evansville’s Municipal Code for fireworks, and not to discharge on public streets or where they could land on another person’s property.