EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Burger Week is here! The event, presented by Evansville Roca Bar, runs March 5 – 11.
For an entire week, you can enjoy $7 burger deals at nearly a dozen restaurants in Evansville and Henderson.
“Evansville Burger Week is the perfect opportunity to get outside of your comfort zone, try new eateries, experience local culinary, get social, enter to win prizes and vote for your favorites!” says an event organizer.
Here is the full list of participants and sponsors for this year’s Burger Week:
Evansville Locations:
- Roca Bar of Evansville – Presenting Sponsor
- Bar Louie – Featured Sponsor
- Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh – Featured Sponsor
- Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks – Featured Sponsor
- 10 – 8 Cafe – Participating
- Bob’s International Lounge – Participating
- BRU Burger Bar – Participating
- Drake’s – Participating
- Prime Time Pub & Grill North – Participating
- Riverwalk – Participating
- Wayback Burgers Cross Pointe – Participating
- Wayback Burgers Diamond Ave – Participating
Henderson Locations:
- ChefWhat BBQ and More – Participating
- The Dairette – Participating