EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Burger Week is here! The event, presented by Evansville Roca Bar, runs March 5 – 11.

For an entire week, you can enjoy $7 burger deals at nearly a dozen restaurants in Evansville and Henderson.

“Evansville Burger Week is the perfect opportunity to get outside of your comfort zone, try new eateries, experience local culinary, get social, enter to win prizes and vote for your favorites!” says an event organizer.

Here is the full list of participants and sponsors for this year’s Burger Week:

Evansville Locations:

Roca Bar of Evansville – Presenting Sponsor

Bar Louie – Featured Sponsor

Prime Time Pub & Grill Newburgh – Featured Sponsor

Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks – Featured Sponsor

10 – 8 Cafe – Participating

Bob’s International Lounge – Participating

BRU Burger Bar – Participating

Drake’s – Participating

Prime Time Pub & Grill North – Participating

Riverwalk – Participating

Wayback Burgers Cross Pointe – Participating

Wayback Burgers Diamond Ave – Participating

Henderson Locations: