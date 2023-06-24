EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As part of National Pollinator Week, Indiana DNR is celebrating pollinators and teaching others why they are so important.

Officials say honeybees are crucial to the food supply, pollinating more than 100 of the crops we eat, including vegetables and berries.

But a new study shows beekeepers lost nearly half of their colonies last year. Experts say a combination of parasites, pesticides, starvation and climate change keep causing large die-offs.

“Pesticides are non-selective. So by using pesticides, say you were spraying for ticks or mosquitoes around your house, those pesticides can affect those beneficial pollinators as well,” explains Elaine Kung, the wildlife curator and educator at Wesselman Woods.

She tells us moths, butterflies, beetles and some birds are are also pollinators.