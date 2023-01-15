EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Heads turned Sunday afternoon as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile cruised around parts of Evansville.

The famous hot dog shaped vehicle made a stop near Schnucks on the city’s westside. Dozens of people lined up outside to get a grand tour.

“It’s 60 hot dogs long, 24 hot dogs high and weighs about 145,000 hot dogs. It’s been to all 50 states,” says Sauerkraut Kat. “It’s been on a tour of Europe. We recently had one in Puerto Rico, as well. So it’s a very well traveled hot dog that gets a lot of love wherever it goes.”

Those who were there got a picture with the Wienermobile and were even gifted a “Weenie Whistle”.

The Wienermobile makes trips to a new city across the country every week. You can track where it will be next by clicking here.