EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Thursday, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Board approved bonds that could lead to an increase in water rates. Following this 4-1 vote, the decision on a rate hike is now up to the state of Indiana.

In 2022, the city unveiled a plan to raise average customer rates $3 a year for five years. Officials now say the increase for 2026 is $7.34. EWSU officials say a majority of the rate hike is due to inflation.

EWSU Executive Director Lane Young says today’s approval authorizes the utility to borrow up to $275 million for the building of a new water treatment plant, and a rate increase will help pay back the loans taken out for the project. “However much we borrow, we have to pay back to a certain debt service, so that is what sets the rates to generate the revenue to pay the loans back,” says Young.

EWSU also says they plan to help residents with the rate hike by increasing the amount of utility bill assistance available for customers.

“We are working hard and recognize the impact it has”, says Young.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will have the final say on whether or not the rate increase takes effect.