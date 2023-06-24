HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The winning ticket for the Hadi Half Pot has been drawn! This year’s summer half pot brought in over $200,000, meaning the winner will be receiving exactly $107,235.

The winning ticket number is: A-952659. Whoever won this year’s half pot can call the Hadi Shrine at 812-423-4285 for information on claiming their prize.

RELATED: Fall Festival countdown begins with 100 days to go

The winning ticket was drawn live from the Shrinersfest main stage tonight. For more information, click here.