EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Several of Christian music’s biggest bands and musicians are hitting the stage tonight in Evansville.

Winter Jam returns to the Ford Center with a stacked lineup featuring NewSong, We the Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Anne Wilson, Andy Mineo, Disciple and Austin French.

Concert organizers say the artists will make up nearly four hours worth of performances with pre-jam sets from ThriveWorship, SeanBe and Renee.

4:45 PM – Platinum Jam Nation Doors Open

5:00 PM- Regular Jam Nation Doors Open

5:55 PM- General Doors Open

6:50 PM – Show Begins

Unlike most concerts and festivals, Winter Jam does not sell tickets before the show. In order to get in, concerts organizers ask for a $15 donation at the door.