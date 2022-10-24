EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville joins nearly forty other cities as Winter Jam will make its way through the United States at the beginning of next year.

Winter Jam, which is widely considered Christian music’s biggest tour, will be returning to the Ford Center with some new faces joining the lineup.

We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp will headline the three month run with supporting acts including Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and Anne Wilson.

“I can’t wait for Winter Jam 2023,” said Eddie Carswell, Co-Founder of NewSong Ministries & Winter Jam. “I’m so excited about the lineup this year. I think it’s one of my all time favorites.”

Unsurprisingly since its debut in 1995, some groups say they’ve been going to Winter Jam since they were young.

“We are SO incredibly excited to announce that we are going to be a part of Winter Jam 2023,” said We the Kingdom. “Several of us grew up going to Winter Jam – what a powerful time to unify together and let the love and hope of God be poured out in the room over every heart each night.”

Winter Jam will be coming to the Ford Center on Thursday, February 9, 2023. No ticket needed, just a $15 donation at the door.