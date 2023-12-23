EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Before Wolf’s Bar-B-Q closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, customers grabbed take-out orders of famous ribs, pulled pork, barbecue chicken, lemon meringue pies and coconut cream pies.

“This is the last real barbecue house in Evansville that made barbecue this way,” said Greg Claspell, who picked up ribs, pulled pork and baked beans. “It’s going to be missed greatly. You can tell by the line inside there. We’ve been waiting for about two hours, but it’s well worth it.”

Claspell is like many customers who visited who has great memories inside the restaurant. Claspell spend many Sundays growing up visiting the buffet with his parents.

“They probably did that for a number of years, and, then, we’ve been coming out here ever since,” Claspell said. “It’s some wonderful food. I hate to see them leave the area because you have to go all the way to Owensboro to get anything that matches this.”

Another couple who has a great memory is Donnie and Sandy Turpin who are married and first met while working for Wolf’s in the 80s.

“She was trying to get out early, and she needed the mop bucket. So, I had my bucket, and she wanted it. And I said, well, if you go out with me, I’ll give you my mop bucket,” Donnie said. “So, she took my mop bucket, we went out and, about 40 years later, here we are today.”

Though another chapter ends for Wolf’s, customers who stopped by today say this is a great opportunity to support local businesses.

“We definitely wanted to support their closing with the Christmas dinner being from Wolf’s — just to let them know that the community backs them for retirement.”,” said Jeff Wheeler, who grabbed a Christmas meal from Wolf’s.

“I was trained by very good people. I had Kim — the owner now — she was one of the owners and Nick Wolf. Mr. Wolf was even here at the time,” Donnie said. “Just support your local places as much as your can, so we could keep them around for 97 years.”