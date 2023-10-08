HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man with a butcher knife after an argument.

The Evansville Police Department states at approximately 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Harding Avenue for a reported assault in progress. Police state they were updated that a male had been stabbed and was bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived, the victim stated his girlfriend, Tamara Starks, 53, stabbed him after a verbal altercation. Police state on an earlier incident at the same address, both parties argued over car keys.

The victim also stated he was in the living room when he claims Starks grabbed a large knife and started stabbing him. He described the knife as a large butcher knife with a black handle and swirls on the blade.

Officers observed multiple stab wounds in the back, arm and to the head.

A witness stated the victim was going through Starks’ purse looking for the keys before Starks went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Police state Starks’ account of the incident was inconsistent and changed multiple times. Starks claimed she didn’t know why there was blood or where the wounds came from.

Starks was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and booked on charges of felony battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.