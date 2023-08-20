HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department arrest a Lexington woman who is accused of being uncooperative and spitting on an officer multiple times.

According to an affidavit, officers working off duty at Marina Pointe observed other officers dealing with a female outside the entrance in handcuffs. Officers state the woman, identified as Mesa McNely, 25, was being uncooperative and was yelling.

Officers observed a strong alcoholic odor and stated McNely’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy with slurred speech.

After multiple times of trying to get McNely to cooperate, officers claim they were going to secure her in a patrol car while a citation was being written. At that point, officials state McNely spit in the officer’s face. After a couple more times, officials state a spit mask was going to be used.

Officials say McNely continued to be uncooperative by removing the seat belt. Once on the ground with the spit mask on and waiting for a transport wagon, officers say McNely said she was going to “hunt me down and kill me” several times.

After being told a transport wagon wasn’t available, McNely was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail without incident and booked on charges of Battery Against a Public Safety Official, Communication by Intimidation, Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.