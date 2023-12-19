HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Providence, Kentucky woman is facing charges after Evansville Police say she crashed her car into one of Dress Plaza’s stone balls.

EPD responded at 3:35 p.m., Monday afternoon and saw a Dodge SUV hanging off the edge of one of the balls.

Officials say a caller said Jessica Taylor, 41, was telling people not to call 911.

Taylor was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to having weed on her for the reason not wanting 911 called. Taylor also allegedly admitted to drinking some alcohol prior to the crash.

She is facing charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia.