EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An arrest was made Monday evening at a Dollar Tree after police say a woman crashed into it. This arrest, however, was for something potentially unrelated to the accident.

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue around 5:31 p.m. for an accident report. While speaking to the driver, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office claims authorities noticed a plastic baggie with white pills in plain view.

Authorities say they found multiple controlled substances inside the vehicle, including Adderall and hydrocodone. Brittany Deener, 27 of Newburgh, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

This accident happened just a few days after someone else crashed into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, Ky. In both accidents, no injuries were reported. Deener is being held on no bond and faces a charge of “Controlled Substance — Possession Schedule I, II, III, IV, V”.