HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 25-year-old Evansville man is facing several charges after authorities say a woman was thrown from the bed of his truck while he was driving drunk.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were called out to the 7400 block of New Harmony Road for an accident with injuries.

Deputies arrived and rendered aid to a woman who was unconscious and had shallow breathing. Her husband told deputies that she was thrown from the bed of a truck and her head hit the road.

The driver, Jordan Gonzalez, helped carry the victim to the porch but ran to his truck and left when the husband called 911, according to an affidavit. The husband told deputies that he, the suspect and the victim had been drinking in a barn before the accident.

Around an hour later, Gonzalez was found by deputies at the 200 block of Tulip Avenue. Deputies say they could smell alcohol on Gonzalez and he failed several field sobriety tests. According to authorities, Gonzales blew .075 on a preliminary breath test.

Deputies did not provide an update on the victim’s condition.

Gonzalez was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of: