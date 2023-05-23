HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Women’s Hospital Classic, a UTSA 60K Pro Circuit Event, will return to Evansville at the Wesselman Park Tennis Center this summer from July 17 to July 23.

Tournament Director Kim Poynter made the announcement in a press conference. The tournament is in its 24th year and will feature players as high as 150 in the world and will be part of the US Open Wildcard Challenge.

The USTA Pro Circuit was formed in 1979 to provide American players the opportunity to earn professional ranking points to qualify for higher level tournaments. The Circuit is now the largest Pro Circuit in the world, featuring more than 100 events each year.