HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After allegedly traveling into wrong way traffic, refusing officer commands and drugs found, an Evansville man has been arrested Sunday morning and being held with no bond.

Jadrion Griffin, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for a laundry list of charges:

Dealing and Possession of Narcotic Drug

Reckless Driving

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Operate/Influence of Liquor/drugs

Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug

Possession of Marijuana

Resisting Law Enforcement

According to an affidavit, officers from the Evansville Police Department were assisting when a call came in about a male being passed out in the driver’s seat of a black Chevy with the vehicle in drive. A short time later, the same caller stated the vehicle “took off” and was traveling eastbound in the westbound driving lanes into head on traffic. The vehicle almost had a head on collision when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail by Heritage Federal Credit Union before driving off again.

After receiving updated locations with the vehicle running a red light while still traveling in opposing traffic, officers were able to locate the vehicle at the intersection of S. Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Emergency lights were activated before approaching the intersection and observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed stop quickly at the intersection light.

Officials say officers yelled twice to “stop the car”, but Griffin refused and crossed over into the right lane before traveling another 500 feet without stopping.

Griffin got out of the vehicle and officers say they observed Griffin’s eyes were bloodshot and glossed over. The strong odor of burnt marijuana could also be smelled from inside the vehicle and on Griffin’s clothing.

After placing Griffin into custody, officers searched the pockets and found large sums of cash in both front pants pockets with some of them rubber banded together. After searching the front left pocket, a brown and green “joint” was found.

Officers read Griffin the Miranda Rights and questioned him about the substance. Griffin said, “that ain’t nothing but a blunt”. It was later concluded the joint tested positive for THC. When questioned about driving the wrong way, Griffin allegedly became argumentative and denied. Griffin also claimed he does not smoke marijuana.

The affidavit also states before counting the cash, officers asked Griffin how much money he had. Griffin allegedly said it didn’t matter, and he had what the officers had. It was discovered Griffin had $6,798.

Officers found Griffin’s wallet in the center console, and while searching the main money compartment, officers also found ten yellow packages with “Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film 12mg/3mg”. It was concluded the drug class to be a narcotic analgesic drug. In the wallet was also three pieces of paper that appeared to have people’s nicknames and an amount next to each of them.

Field sobriety tests were not conducted due to Griffin’s behavior, and Griffin allegedly commented to officers he was going to sue and get them fired.