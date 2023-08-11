HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods (WW) will host another week of free admission in honor of the newly ADA accessible Mini Loop Trail.

WW says with this grant, WW turned the 0.12-mile Wesselman Woods Mini Loop Trail into an ADA accessible path for persons with limited mobility. Officials say the path will provide viewing access to the Alcoa Raptor Building which includes resident animal ambassadors such as the bald eagle, peregrine falcon and great horned owl. A news release says the trail also provides a close-up view of the County Champion Tulip Tree.

(Courtesy: Wesselman Woods)

“We are incredibly proud that AARP selected Wesselman Woods for this investment to make Evansville more livable for residents of all ages,” stated Director of Development Jerry Rairdon. “AARP is a nationwide leader in making communities more livable and we are honored that they see the tangible value this project will bring to our area.”

WW says Free Week will take place on August 24 to August 27 with an additional two free days on August 29 through 30. WW is closed to the public on Mondays. Officials say to kick off Free Week, a ribbon cutting for the trail will take place on August 24 at 10 a.m. at the WW Nature Center.