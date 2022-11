EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 24, WWE will be hosting SmackDown at the Ford Center.

According to WWE’s website, the company’s creative team develops compelling and complex characters and weaves them into dynamic storylines that combine physical and emotional elements

Tickets go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at either the Ford Center Ticket Office or this website. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., the event starts at 6:45 p.m. and there is an eight-ticket limit.