HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A “real cowboy” is in town for the River City Rodeo in Evansville this weekend.

Forrie J Smith, famously known for his role as Lloyd Pierce on the show Yellowstone, swung by the event to meet fans Saturday evening.

Smith was even spotted at the Big Top Drive-In Restaurant before making his way to the River City Rodeo at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center.

Along with the meet-and-greet and rodeo, the event features beer trucks, a petting zoo, mutton busting and live entertainment.

The River City Rodeo is put on by the Hoosier Cowboy Association and runs through the end of Saturday night.