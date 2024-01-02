EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Food giveaways continue to pop up outside the Young & Established building on Evansville’s east side, and another one just happened on Tuesday.

Young & Established Executive Director Courtney Johnson says he’s lost count with how many giveaways the organization has held.

A Walmart donation made Tuesday’s giveaway possible.

Johnson says feeding the area is an issue that never stops, and people are missing out on the giveaway opportunities.

In addition to the hundreds who waited for food on Tuesday afternoon, there are plans for a phone app for people to know when giveaways happen in real time.

“We’re going to continue to do whatever we can,” Johnson said. “No plans of slowing down. Definitely not. Not at all. We want to just continue to serve our community and do what we can.”

The app is expected to be up-and-running in a week’s time.

“It’s going to be huge. Again, there’s a lot of people that miss out because they may not hear about it until it’s all gone,” Johnson said. “It literally takes about an hour — hour and a half — and all this food is gone for 200 people each time we do this.”

A woman who identified herself as “Mz. Kitty.” proves that there are people who need food and missing out on these opportunities.

She visited the giveaway to pick up food and give it away to others.

“We got to do better than ’23,” Mz. Kitty. said. “We got to help one another — and my thing — let’s love on each other. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Johnson anticipates opening up a giveaway at least once a week.