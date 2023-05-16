HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The musicians of the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestras will perform their spring concert at the Victory Theatre Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

Under the direction of Conductor Lee Veazey, the Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra II (EPYO II) will perform Prelude from the Te Drum by Marc Antoine Charpentier, Artemis Rising by Jeffrey S. Bishop, In the Fading Light of Autumn by Ralph Ford and “Berceuse” and “Finale” from the Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky.

Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (EPYO) Conductor Chun-Ming Chen will lead the second half of the concert featuring Symphony No. 8 (Movements I and IV) by Antonin Dvorak and Finlandia by Jean Sibelius.

General admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Evansville Philharmonic Box Office at 812-425-5050, Ext 300, ordering online at www.evansvillephilharmonic.org or purchasing at the door one hour prior to the concert.