EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — February is national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and in Evansville, the YWCA held a workshop for teens and parents to increase awareness of violence and unhealthy relationship behaviors.

The goal of the “parent workshop” was to help spark pro-active and responsible conversations between parents and their children so they can work together toward a safer future.

The “teen workshop” will be focused on the signs of an unhealthy relationship and offer ideas on how to help a friend who is experiencing abuse.

“We want the community to know that the YWCA is here to help, whether you’re someone who wants to call and ask questions about the signs of an unhealthy relationship or maybe you are seeking shelter to escape from an abusive home. We are here to help 24 hours a day,”

says Erika Taylor, YWCA CEO.

1 in 3 teenagers will experience some form of abuse in a relationship before they become adults.

A separate workshop for teens will take place at the YWCA on February 27.