EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville staple is celebrating seven decades of servicing the community. Zesto’s Drive-In on Riverside Drive is ringing in this anniversary with free ice cream cones for every six dollars spent on food.

The owners say they’re also giving back to the community by raising money for several neighborhood organizations by donating a percentage of Saturday’s sales.

“We wanted to do something special to give back to the community that supported Zesto’s for 70 years,” says owner Peggy Hardesty. “It’s an awesome little community; we’re kind of bordered between Glenwood and Tepe Park so we wanted to help out both neighborhoods.”

Zesto’s owners say a lot of old friends and former employees have turned out this weekend to celebrate.