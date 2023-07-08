VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Rescue Mission expects to sell its Camp Reveal property located in north Vanderburgh County.

“We’ve just found that it’s just become quite a large property to maintain, and we have a lot of things happening at the Rescue Mission that we’re beginning to focus on more,” said Tracy Gorman, the organization’s president and CEO. “We decided it was time for us to move in a different direction.”

Camp Reveal was originally founded as an overnight summer camp for people struggling with homelessness to escape Evansville city life.

Though Camp Reveal serves children aged 5 to 12 today as a day camp, it remained an overnight camp until the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the onset of the pandemic affected some decision-making, but the biggest reason for the sale was to address an influx of the homeless population in the city.

“We looked for now though to what’s going to happen in the days ahead with the other parts of our ministry that are really growing and developing, meeting those core needs of the homeless and the impoverished and the marginalized,” Gorman said.

The mission said it will focus its resources on the 222-bed men’s residence center and the Susan H. Snyder Center for Women and Children which will open in 2025.

In addition to addressing homelessness, the mission said maintaining the 105-acre property is difficult.

“We determined that the most important thing for us to do as an organization was to really focus our resources, our human resources, our financial resources, on meeting those core needs that the rescue mission was founded to meet in 1917,” Gorman said.

Rescue Mission officials said they will announce a realtor and how they wish to continue with the property at a later time.

An evening reception is expected to take place at a later date for former campers to celebrate their memories on the property.