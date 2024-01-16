HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library invites the community to thank local nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters and others for their service during their Hearts for Heroes campaign.

Hearts for Heroes is an extension of the library’s annual Valentines for Veterans. Anyone wanting to participate can write a special Valentine with a message of thanks, encouragement or support. Since the Valentines for Veterans program was first launched in 2019, thousands of messages have been shared with local heroes and veterans.

Officials say that Valentines are available at any of the library’s locations and can be printed at home. Homemade cards will be accepted and should be delivered to any EVPL location by Monday, February 12.