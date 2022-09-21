EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation released a short new video in which spokesman Jason Woebkenberg dispels various rumors and answers questions students and parents may have for the school corporation.

The first subject Woebkenberg went into was CRT, short for “critical race theory”. Researchers say this theory explores how laws, social and political movements, and media shape conceptions of race and ethnicity. According to the EVSC, this is not something you will find in any of their classrooms.

The second topic discussed was ESSER funds. Woebkenberg says you can learn more about how much the school corporation was allocated and answers to any other questions by visiting their website.

Lastly, the topic of “furries” was brought up. Furries are described by the school corporation as students who supposedly identify as animals. Woebkenberg had this to say about that rumor.

“There is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this rumor. It is something that continues to be spread on social media to no one’s advantage,” explains Jason Woebkenberg. “So if you hear anything about furries, you can know that is a complete and total falsehood.”

For the full video, you can watch it in the video player above. The EVSC encourages you to share this video with anyone that asks you about these topics.