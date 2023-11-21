EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Explore Evansville is reporting another successful year for the city’s tourism industry.

The organization says over 50,000 people stayed the night at Evansville hotels this past year. Officials say that’s largely due to people wanting to travel after the pandemic. Explore Evansville also says they were able to book 12 conventions this year, which they say is unusual for the city. However, officials say they expect less people to plan to travel next year.

“What they call ‘revenge travel’ is starting to slow down a little bit,” says Alexis Berggren with Explore Evansville. “Of course, with economic fears looming, we are seeing some plateau for visitation; we are planning for that.”

Explore Evansville say they are still looking forward to seeing what 2024 has to offer.